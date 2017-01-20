Women’s March set to gather in protest at Kelly Ingram Park
The event reportedly has over 1,000 people in attendance, according to organizers of the event.
Inauguration 2017: Donald Trump, America’s 45th president
The latest on Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
Video: Talladega College Marching Tornadoes perform for President Trump in inaugural parade
It was what everyone watching back home in Alabama was waiting for: the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes finally showed off their skills…
Advertisement
Sister March in Birmingham
Hundreds came out to the Women’s March in downtown Birmingham Saturday afternoon. It started at Kelly Ingram Park where people were singing,…
Auburn Uses Big 2nd Half To Beat Rival Alabama
Auburn, Ala. (WIAT) – For the 2nd straight season, the Auburn Tigers defended Auburn Arena from archival Alabama. The tigers use a big 2nd …
Price Increase On Forever Stamps Starting Sunday
This is the first time since 2015 that the U.S. Postal Service has raised the price of stamps.
Employment scam targeting college students nationally
According to a release, scammers are advertising fake job opportunities on college employment websites, and some students are receiving emai…
One Class at a Time: Shades Valley Technical Academy
The exceptional education teachers at Shades Valley Technical Academy have an extra $1,000 to spend on their classroom.
American Airlines to sell restricted ‘basic economy’ ticket
The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.
Auburn Football brings back former Spain Park head coach as Offensive Coordinator
He is returning to the Tigers where he once served as an offensive analyst during the 2013 season, when the Tigers won the SEC Championship …
Driving on empty? This chart shows how far you can make it
A new chart from yourmechanic.com shows you exactly how far your vehicle can make it when it’s on fumes.
Scientists will live in a dome for 8 months to simulate Mars
Six carefully selected scientists will spend the next eight months living inside a man-made dome on a remote Hawaii volcano as part of a hum…
Alabama man spends inauguration day in D.C. hugging strangers while blindfolded
Imagine standing in the middle of all the national monuments on inauguration day with a blindfold on and your arms wide open.
Hundreds of demonstrators from Alabama leave for D.C.
While hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take place in the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, many people in the crowd will …
Cleburne County residents discuss hopes for Trump presidency
Hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, regulars gathered at Marie’s BBQ in Cleburne County. At the top of the menu for conv…