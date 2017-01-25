Birmingham Firefighters work to control house fire in Ensley
A neighbor said that the house has been empty for two years.
A neighbor said that the house has been empty for two years.
“Hunted” is centered around nine teams of pairs who try to avoid capture by a team of skilled investigators.
February is American Heart Month and CBS42 wants to make sure you stay heart healthy.
Advertisement
LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.
The recent development downtown is mainly luxury apartments, which can run around $1,500 a month for a one bedroom and upwards of $2,000 for…
More than 100 people from two nearby apartment complex were evacuated.
Investigators say the deputies were conducting a robbery investigation when the suspect opened fire.
Harbaugh, one of college football’s most eccentric personalities, continues to surprise with his oddball stories.
He’s known for carrying his bible and bursting into song: always hymns, songs of hope
Business owners are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst before state lawmakers head to Montgomery to vote on bills that could i…
Lewis served time in prison after a drug conviction in 1992, and under Alabama law, convicted felons must apply to have their voting rights …
This class is the first of its kind for these 13 students, who come to UA from around the United States speaking English as their first lang…
Authorities have identified a man suspected of stealing 30 pounds of seafood from a Gulf Shores restaurant.
6,500 gallons of wastewater was accidentally spilled into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa.
Sean Michael Vest has been arrested for allegedly cyberstalking more than a dozen people, and investigators think there may be more victims.
Advertisement