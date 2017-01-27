Protesters take to Birmingham Airport to show support for people banned from entering country
President Donald Trump’s ban covers Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia; which have had travel to America suspended for 90 da…
According to Governor Robert Bentley himself, he flew to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump’s inauguration accompanied by the woman …
One person is dead and three others are injured after a car crash in Ensley.
An investigation is underway after police conducting a traffic stop discovered a body inside an SUV.
Not sure what you should do this weekend? Don’t worry! We have many great options for you to enjoy in Central Alabama.
ALDOT is planning to build an elevated bridge over the intersection of Highway 69 and Skyland Boulevard which would allow Highway 69 traffic…
The organizers not only put together the events that make up the con itself but also invite well-known guests from all fields. Alongside the…
The department does not expect evacuations, but at this time the road is closed so that they can work efficiently.
The comments came the morning after a federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from seven …
She was one of the hundreds injured in 2013 after two bombs went off near the marathon finish line. The attack left three people dead.
Rob Pope began running across the country last fall, starting in Alabama and headed to the California coast.
A San Antonio police officer fired in November 2016 for giving a homeless man a sandwich made of feces and two pieces of bread has been inde…
10-year-old Gianni Graham has been on a mission to donate Barbie dolls to other girls.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues an emergency child alert for two teenagers from Enterprise. The Coffee C…
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming up, your dog can enjoy some good, clean fun while getting clean. You’ll also be helping out a very worthy c…
