NSD 17: Auburn Tigers
Check out the new Tigers players you’ll be cheering on for the next few years.
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
A committee vote is expected on Wednesday.
Two suspects arrested, one still on the loose after Ensley search for shooting suspect
Several streets are blocked off in the area, and people are also asked to stay in their vehicles.
NSD 17: Top 10 Recruiting Classes
See how your favorite school stacks up to the competition this National Signing Day.
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara to handle Super Bowl coin toss
He often attends games of the Houston Texans, whose stadium hosts this Sunday’s championship game between the New England Patriots and Atlan…
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson’s nomination to be the nation’s chief diplomat.
NSD 17: UAB Blazers
Today is really exciting because this is our first big high school class since the return and this is our future.” – Bill Clark
Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins on Instagram
Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.
NSD 17: Alabama Crimson Tide
Check out the new Crimson Tide players you’ll be cheering on for the next few years.
Cartwheeling choir teacher arrested for indecent exposure
Police in northern Oklahoma say they’ve arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel…
Birmingham man arrested for trafficking meth
Narcotics Deputies executed a drug search warrant at his home on 1500 block of Republic Lane just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Florida iPhone 6 Plus owner says her phone caught fire
Her iPhone sat charging on her night stand, when early Tuesday morning, the bright flames woke her up.
Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US
Former CIA Director David Petraeus says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees is blocking a senior Iraqi mili…
Skoal, Copenhagen products recalled due to metal found in cans
There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.
Gov. Bentley empties campaign account to pay legal bills
Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley emptied his leftover campaign funds to pay legal bills as his faced an impeachment push and fallout fr…