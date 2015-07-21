One person dead, one injured in overnight fire

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (X2): The man who died when his house on Trilby Street caught on fire has been identified as 48-year-old Augusta Johnson according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

According to the coroner, Johnson was found in his upstairs bedroom.

The fire is classified as “accidental” according to fire investigators.

UPDATE: The deceased was a 51-year-old male, and the victim that sustained injuries to his hands was the victim’s brother, age 41. The 41-year-old escaped through a downstairs window.

The home was a two story dwelling that was overtaken by heavy fire and smoke.

The fire started in the kitchen and is being investigated as accidental.

According to fire officials, the fatality was related to there being no smoke alarm in the home.

ORIGINAL: One person has died in an overnight fire.

Firefighters got the call to 1416 Trilby Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The home is a complete loss. It was a busy night for fire fighters and a sad night for family and neighbors in Pratt City.

Captain Kenneth Harwell told WIAT that at least two people were in the home when the fire started.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene. The body was found in one of the bedrooms. The second was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Birmingham homicide detectives were also on the scene, which is protocol in a case such as this.

“When we have a fatality, that gets into a police issue and they do the coroner and stuff and they do other investigations as well, so they are doing their stuff about it,” said Captain Kenneth Harwell with the Birmingham Fire Department.

Captain Harwell added that fighting a fire is never easy work. The hot temperatures, even in overnight hours, are extremely dangerous to work in.

Birmingham dispatched additional units to allow firefighters to rotate in and out to cool down and stay hydrated.

Fire investigators will return to the scene later Tuesday morning to determine what started the fire.

