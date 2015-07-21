Sheriff: Cullman County couple arrested for felony child abuse to 4 year old

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a press release that Monday, 24-year-old Amber Marie Trybalski De Loach, of Arab, Alabama and 22-year-old Jeremy Fitzapatrick Deloach, also of Arab, were arrested for felony abuse to a four-year-old child.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a relative, where physicians noticed that the child was “very malnourished, had a broken rib that had not healed, a burn that resembled a cigarette burn and also had a BB lodged in the buttocks as well as other injuries associated with child abuse,” the press release stated.

Gentry made it clear that cases like this are a priority.

“The sheriff’s office has made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I have stated many times that when someone injures a child there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive.”

Both suspects were charged with aggravated child abuse, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

