Pelham Panther overcomes death of father, absence of mother

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- It’s an exciting time at Pelham High School. The beginning of school is the unofficial first tick off the countdown clock until football season. The Panthers have big goals; if they are to reach those milestones, LaDre Tabb will play a large part, as one of the starting cornerbacks for the team. “I’m kind of on the tough gritty side. Most of the time the people I play against are bigger than me and stronger than me,” said the sophomore. “But, just because they’re bigger and stronger than me doesn’t mean I’m just going to let them win or do what they need to do to succeed.”

LaDre Tabb knows about overcoming obstacles.

November of 1999 was a glorious time for LaTasha Tabb and her family. Her sister had just given birth to her second nephew, LaDre. December would be the complete opposite. When LaDre was forty-five days old, his father was driving from Texas to meet his son for the first time. Unfortunately, that meeting never happened. “He was hit by a drunk driver and was killed on Christmas Day,” said LaTasha. “So, he never made it home or to see LaDre for the first time.” The new-born was completely oblivious to what happened, but a few years later he would overhear his aunt and grandmother talking about the incident. “I was like, ‘Wow, I never got to meet him,'” said LaDre. “I don’t have any pictures of him, any memories. I don’t even know where he’s buried.”

That blow was bad enough. LaDre would face another one just nine years after the death of his father. “She [my sister] dropped him off at school one day, and she never came back,” said LaTasha. “So my sister has been missing for almost eight years.” LaDre’s grandparents took custody of him and his brother, but eventually the boys found their way into LaTasha’s care. “LaDre is very focused, motivated, determined, and competitive,” she said, adding that his demeanor belies the tragedies he’s had to overcome.

The next hurdle that LaDre Tabb is staring down would bring a smile instead of tears. He wants to end his season holding up the 6A trophy in the middle of Bryant-Denny Stadium. “We’re thinking we’re going to win a championship,” he said the week before the Panthers’ jamboree game against Helena. “We’re all believing we can.”

Copyright 2015 WIAT 42 News