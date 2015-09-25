September 25: High school football scoreboard

(WIAT) — Below are the final scores from high school football games on September 25:
Class 1A
Berry 68, Shoals Christian 36
Billingsley 54, Prattville Christian 13
Brantley 49, Highland Home 14
Hackleburg 46, Brilliant 14
Jacksonville Christian 35, Alabama School/Deaf 12
J.U. Blacksher 35, Pleasant Home 22
Kinston 52, Zion Chapel 0
Loachapoka 26, Woodland 12
Meek 30, Vina 6
Phillips 62, Phil Campbell 45
South Lamar 56, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Talladega County Central 45, Spring Garden 14
Verbena 48, Ellwood Christian 0
Victory Christian 50, Woodville 14
Class 2A
Cleveland 35, J.B. Pennington 7
Cottonwood 49, Barbour County 13
Elba 28, Daleville 7
Falkville 61, West Morgan 20
Fayetteville 14, Donoho 9
Fyffe 34, Sylvania 7
Gaston 40, Gaylesville 6
G.W. Long 43, Slocomb 12
Ider 9, North Sand Mountain 7
New Brockton 20, Providence Christian 13
Ranburne 42, Beulah 0
Randolph County 42, Westbrook Christian 0
Red Bay 35, Belmont, MS 0
St. Luke’s Episcopal 14, Chickasaw 6
Sumiton Christian 51, Lynn 14
Sweet Water 68, R.C. Hatch 0
Tanner 48, Maplesville 21
Class 3A
American Christian 63, West Blocton 6
Central Coosa 56, Isabella 21
Colbert Heights 50, Marion County 14
Geneva 34, Samson 22
Geraldine 27, Sardis 20
Gordo 52, Sipsey Valley 6
Greensboro 36, Sumter Central 13
New Hope 42, Eklmont 6
Pike County 44, Luverne 0
Sand Rock 31, Crossville 7
T.R. Miller 42, Escambia County 18
Wicksburg 29, Ariton 21
Winfield 56, Hamilton 35
Winston County 49, Carbon Hill 28
Class 4A
Andalusia 19, Opp 16
Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 24
Clarke County 32, Southern Choctaw 8
Cleburne County 44, Haralson County, GA 17
East Lawrence 22, Hatton 20
Good Hope 47, Curry 6
Haleyville 48, Central-Florence 21
Leeds 29, Piedmont 12
Montgomery Catholic 33, Holtville 14
Oak Grove 29, Corner 15
Rogers 7, Lexington 6
Saks 47, Weaver 21
UMS-Wright 34, Bayside Academy 0
White Plains 18, Pleasant Valley 7
W.S. Neal 54, Calhoun 6
Class 5A
Alabama Christian 45, Fultondale 35
Ardmore 29, Clements 6
Beauregard 48, Straughn 0
B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6
Calera 34, Shelby County 14
Carver-Birmingham 26, Woodlawn 6
Dallas County 27, Bibb County 7
East Limestone 14, Athens 0
Fairfield 13, Midfield 0
Greenville 21, Georgiana 8
Guntersville 37, Arab 7
Hayden 43, Lawrence County 6
Jackson 35, Demopolis 20
Moody 42, Walter Wellborn 38
Mortimer Jordan 42, John Carroll Catholic 17
Ramsay 50, Tarrant 6
Randolph 13, Westminster Christian 10
Rehobeth 13, Headland 6
Southside-Selma 42, Wilcox Central 8
Springville 13, Talladega 12
St. Paul’s Episcopal 31, Linden 14
West Point 49, Hanceville 0
Class 6A
Austin 27, Huntsville 20
Carroll 46, Ashford 21
Chelsea 40, Helena 20
Chilton County 56, Marbury 7
Citronelle 25, Satsuma 20
Cullman 34, Fayette County 6
Daphne 28, Murphy 27
Hartselle 38, Grissom 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Tuscaloosa County 7
Hueytown 27, Pleasant Grove 20
Muscle Shoals 49, Pearl Cohn 20
Northridge 41, Pelham 27
Opelika 27, Central-Phenix City 21
Paul Bryant 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Pell City 3, Huffman 0
Saraland 42, Thomasville 14
Scottsboro 30, North Jackson 28
Selma 19, Keith 0
Walker 28, Madison County 6
Class 7A
Baker 28, B.C. Rain 9
Bob Jones 42, Florence 24
Davidson 34, Charles Henderson 14
Hazel Green 21, Fort Payne 17
Jeff Davis 35, Sidney Lanier 22
Mary Montgomery 35, Baldwin County 19
Oak Mountain 35, Briarwood Christian 0
Prattville 25, Carver-Montgomery 7
Sandy Creek, GA 41, Auburn 6
Smiths Station 42, Russell County 7
Theodore 35, Park Crossing 28
Vestavia Hills 17, Oxford 10
