4-year-old cancer patient’s dream of being a firefighter fulfilled

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Sometimes the simplest wishes can be the most meaningful. For one little boy, all he wanted was to be a firefighter.

4-year-old Eli walked into Macy’s Friday morning hoping to mail a letter to Santa.

But when he got there, he found out his dream had already come true.

Eli is battling cancer. The Make-A-Wish Foundation heard about his wish to be a firefighter, so they invited the Hoover Fire Department to help grant Eli’s wish.

“I hope it’s something that he’ll always remember,” Eli’s mother Lauren Davis said. “I know we’ll always remember it, but he’s still little but, um, I hope one day, he’s says he wants to be a fireman when he grows up and I hope this kind of stays with him and he remembers it.”

Eli got his own uniform, rode in a fire truck, and even got to perform drills with the firefighters.

