WATCH: Cotton Bowl cheerleaders play giant game of corn hole from Goodyear blimp

DALLAS, Tex. (WIAT) — Tuesday, many Alabama fans are making their way to Dallas, where the Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Cotton Bowl Thursday night.

Until then, the teams are having some fun.

The Alabama cheerleaders hopped on board the Goodyear blimp to take on Michigan State cheerleaders for the most amazing game of corn hole you’ve ever seen!

They tossed big bean bags out of the blimp, onto the world’s largest corn hole board. It measured 64 feet by 32 feet–16 times larger than a standard regulation corn hole board.

“It was awesome. You could see for like miles. It was beautiful. It was one of the coolest things I think I’ll ever have the opportunity to do,” Taylor Bethune, an Alabama cheerleader said.

In case you were wondering, the game ended in a tie.

The question is: which team will come out on top in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve?

