Governor Bentley Scandal: Timeline of Events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Robert Bentley has been at the center of multiple allegations this past week. Included in those allegations is an alleged affair with his Senior Political Advisor, Rebekah Mason. With new information and statements coming out left and right, we wanted to help get you caught up on the events so far.

2010

Spring 2010 – Rebekah Mason hired as Robert Bentley’s campaign press secretary

November 2010 – Bentley beats Ron Sparks in the November General Election, becomes Governor of the state of Alabama.

2013

2013 – Mason becomes Bentley’s campaign spokesperson, removed from state payroll

April 5, 2013 – Spencer Collier is named Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary



2014

August 2014 – Rumors of affair arise, Collier claims Stan Stabler, then part of Governor Bentley Security Detail, saw inappropriate text to Mason on Bentley’s cell phone

Spencer Collier references this again on March 23, 2016 when he meets with the media, after being removed as ALEA Secretary : “I saw the first change of Governor Robert Bentley August of 2014. I became aware of a text message that was sent from Mrs. Rebekah Mason to Governor Bentley. The text message was accidentally intercepted by Governor Bentley’s body man, his personal security. That man was Sergeant Stan Stabler. Sgt. Stabler accidentally picked up Governor Bentley’s cell phone as he left it in the Suburban and on the cell phone there was a text that was sexual in nature.”

:

November 2014 – Bentley beats Parker Griffith in General Election, reelected Governor of Alabama

2015

August 26, 2015 – Dianne Bentley files for divorce

August 28 2015 – County Circuit Judge seals Bentley divorce documents

September 1, 2015 – Rep. Allen Farley filed paperwork with state AG’s office requesting an investigation into whether state funds were inappropriately used by Bentley

September 29, 2015 – Divorce finalized, Tuscaloosa County judge unseals Bentley divorce records

2016

February 17, 2016 – Collier placed on medical leave by Governor Bentley

March 22, 2016 – Governor fires Collier, citing ALEA internal report, Stan Stabler replaces Collier as ALEA Secretary

March 23, 2016 – During press conference, Collier accused Bentley of affair, misusing state resources

March 23, 2016 – Bentley denies sexual relationship with Mason, but does admit he made inappropriate comments to her. Vows he never misused state resources.

March 23, 2016 – Rebekah Mason releases statement in response to Collier’s remarks

March 23, 2016 – YellowHammer News publishes alleged audio recordings of Governor Robert Bentley speaking with Rebekah Mason

March 24, 2016 – House Democrats minority leader, Rep. Craig Ford, calls on Bentley to resign

March 25, 2016 – Jon Mason, Rebekah’s husband, posts on his Facebook page that he “long ago resolved the personal issue playing out now”

March 25, 2016 – State Auditor, Jim Zeigler, files ethics violation complaint against Bentley

March 25, 2016 – New recordings released feature Bentley calling Mason by name

March 28th, 2016 – Complete audio recordings and transcripts between Bentley and Mason get released

Courtesy of Yellowhammer News

March 28th, 2016 – It’s reported that there are at least two active investigations against Governor Bentley and his top aide, Rebekah Mason

March 28th, 2016 – Bentley makes first public appearance since apology, promises not to resign

March 29th, 2016 – Yellowhammer News reports that Bentley and Mason co-own secret safe deposit box

March 29th, 2016 – Alabama Ethics Commission opens investigation in Bentley-Mason allegations

March 29th, 2016 – College Republicans push for legislation if Governor Bentley refuses to step down

March 30th, 2016 – Rebekah Mason announces resignation from Bentley’s staff

March 30th, 2016 – State Rep. Allen Farley claims Bentley attempted to talk his way out of a possible probe by the state AG into his alleged affair back in September of 2015.

March 30th, 2016 – Rep. Ed Henry announces plans to introduce a resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against Bentley.

April 1st, 2016 – Questions surface about “burner” cellphones listed on Bentley campaign finance reports

April 4th, 2016 – Governor Bentley answers questions about the scandal while promoting his prison reform plan. Bentley: “I have asked God to forgive me”

April 5th, 2016 – Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, introduces articles of impeachment. Bentley responds to the call for impeachment.

April 6th, 2016 – Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey says she has “plan in place” in case Bentley leaves office

April 6th, 2016 – Bentley makes first appearance since calls for impeachment

April 7th, 2016 – State Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow files ethics complaint against Rebekah Mason

April 8th, 2016 – Peppered with questions about the scandal surrounding him while in Mobile to sign House Bill 34, a clearly frustrated Bentley responds heatedly to reporters

April 11th, 2016 – The push by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Bentley hits potential speed bump

April 11th, 2016 – Spencer Collier tells WIAT CBS42 that he went to outside law enforcement immediately with his concerns over Governor Robert Bentley’s involvement in an investigation involving the Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, Mike Hubbard.

April 13th, 2016 – ALEA confirms state helicopter brought Gov. Bentley wallet

April 13th, 2016 – Franklin Graham meets with Governor Bentley while on nationwide prayer tour

April 14th, 2016 – Bentley denies instructing ALEA to bring wallet by helicopter

April 15th, 2016 – Bentley speaks out about a controversial trip to Las Vegas in November 2015

April 19th, 2016 – Spencer Collier, files civil lawsuit against Governor Bentley and others

April 19th, 2016 – Bentley responds to lawsuit filed against him by former ALEA secretary Collier

April 21st, 2016 – State representative, Johnny Mack Morrow, sends letter to Governor Bentley about “Wanda’s desk”

April 21st, 2016 – State Auditor, Jim Zeigler, files order to compel Bentley to appear, testify under oath

April 22nd, 2016 – Bentley releases response to Zeigler’s order