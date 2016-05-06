Filling prescriptions without breaking the bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Knowing how to budget for your prescriptions can be an overwhelming challenge. For those on fixed incomes, that challenge is even more draining.

Spending on pharmaceutical drugs is expected to jump 46 percent by 2020. Consumers are paying more out-of-pocket because of changes in their health insurance plans, according to a new study from IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics.

Sam Holland, of Trussville, searches around to find where he can find the best bang for his buck when it comes to prescription drug prices. “When it’s your health and what you need and you have to pay for it….you’d always rather pay less,” Holland said.

With ever-increasing prescription drug costs, CBS 42 News investigative team decided to do the leg work for you, to help you save money. Our team decided to price check some generic brand drugs for an insured customer at four local pharmacies. We asked about two common drugs used for treating cholesterol and high blood pressure: Atorvastatin and Lisinopril. The prices we found are what it costs without insurance.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama tells us their company works with pharmacies to establish pharmacy networks which helps control costs, also.

“We pick and choose what we feel are the most cost effective drugs for our customers to help them save money, “ Dorinda Cale, Pharmacy Director at BCBS of Alabama, said. You can visit the BCBS website here. If you’re a member, all you have to do is go under the pharmacy tab. There, you will find everything you need to make a more informed decision about your prescription drugs and costs.

You may also want to look around for various apps that will lead you to the cheapest prices in your neighborhood. A pharmacist with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama says the “Goodrx” app is reliable and will help you locate the lowest cost pharmacy. The app can also help you save even more money by providing a printable discount card which may be used for cash paying patients.

Local Health Mart Pharmacist, Jim Parekh, tells us you can be a smart patient by asking both your doctor and your pharmacist certain questions, which in turn will save you money.

“Not only do we know what the costs of the medications are, we also know what the insurance is paying. We also know what drug alternatives there are,” Parekh said. Parekh also suggests checking with your pharmacist or doctor to see if your medication comes with a coupon. Sometimes those coupons can reduce your prescription drug costs to mere dollars.

While insurers, pharmacists and physicians all want to help you save money, the most important advice our investigative team found is to always do your homework.