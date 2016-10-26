Central Alabama Forecast

***A Weather Aware Day is in effect for Monday for the possibility of strong/severe storms during the evening.***

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Expect another day of unsettled weather across Central Alabama. We are going to start with some patches of mornings fault and light drizzle. Showers are likely through mid morning and the afternoon. Some showers will develop into thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather today we will be in mainly confined to South Alabama.

The chance of rain will be going down late tomorrow and will finally start to clear out by the middle of the week.

