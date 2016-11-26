Alabama Crimson Tide’s strong second half seals 2016 Iron Bowl victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Hurts rebounded from two early interceptions to pass for 286 yards and No. 1 Alabama’s defense did the rest in a 30-12 victory Saturday over No. 16 Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) led just 13-9 at halftime, dominating the stat sheet but only taking over the scoreboard in the second half. The defense pushed its string of quarters without allowing a touchdown to 14-plus.

Auburn (8-4, 5-3, No. 15) failed to muster much offense for the second straight SEC game. This time the Tigers were playing without injured quarterback Sean White and unable to reach the end zone despite starting several drives in Alabama territory.

“We had some really, really challenging field position situations in this game, and our players responded really well to it,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

Hurts displayed the same poise in overcoming two first-half interceptions that have helped him lead the Tide into the SEC championship game. He completed 27-of-36 mostly short and mid-range passes and threw for two touchdowns. Alabama has won three straight Iron Bowls for the first time since 1990-92.

“At halftime, I guess everybody thought I was going to throw a fit, but I told them, ‘Look guys, all we’ve got to do is go out there and play with some poise and confidence,'” Saban said.

Hurts also ran for 37 yards and a touchdown, leading two straight touchdown drives in the third quarter to all but put the game away after a mistake-filled first half.

He ran for a 4-yard score on a drive sparked by four Bo Scarbrough runs. On a fourth-and-4 play, he hit ArDarius Stewart, who spun away from a defender and made another move downfield en route to a 38-yard touchdown and a 27-9 lead.

Stewart gained 127 yards on 10 catches and Scarbrough ran for 90 yards.

Auburn’s Jeremy Johnson completed 4 of 13 passes for 34 yards. The Tide dominated in total yards, 501-182.

Daniel Carlson connected on four field goals for Auburn.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn didn’t get a first down until nearly 25 minutes into the game and continues to have no passing game without a healthy White. Leading rusher Kamryn Pettway ran 12 times for just 17 yards after missing the past two games with a leg injury. Managed 66 rushing yards after coming in averaging a league best 298.

Alabama still has to get more going in the downfield passing game but remains dominant on defense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama seems unlikely to drop from No. 1 in AP poll or playoff rankings, but No. 2 Ohio State could at least close ground after a double-overtime win over No. 3 Michigan. Auburn could fall from the top 20 after a second straight punchless offensive performance in SEC games.

TARGETING

Defensive back Tony Brown was ejected for targeting for a block thrown on a punt return. He’ll be available against Florida.

FAREWELLS

Alabama’s senior class finished its final home game with a 49-5 record so far.

UP NEXT

Auburn awaits its bowl destination.

Alabama faces No. 13 Florida in the SEC championship game for the second straight year.

FINAL SCORE: Alabama wins, 30-12.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Well folks, the day we’ve all been waiting for is here: it’s the 2016 Iron Bowl.

College Football Playoff No. 1 ranked Alabama will take on No. 13 ranked Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in one of the most highly anticipated rivalry games.

1st Q:

(12:31) Auburn is the first with points on the board: Carlson kicks a 42-yard FG for 3 points. 3-0, Auburn.

(5:40): Alabama’s Adam Griffith kicks a 29-yard FG, tieing Alabama up with Auburn, 3-3.

(2:49): Alabama scores the first touchdown of the game. Score: 10-3, Alabama.

Jalen Hurts to Damien Harris for the 17-yd TD! Adam Griffith hits the PAT, giving Alabama a 10-3 lead in the #IronBowl! #AUBvsBAMA #RollTide pic.twitter.com/QSAYmeyh0u — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2016

Jalen Hurts is 11-13, 127 yds, TD after three drives in his first Iron Bowl. — Nic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) November 26, 2016

(1:22): Alabama’s Tony Brown is out for the rest of the game for a targeting penalty.

End of the 1st Q. ALabama leads 10-3.

2nd Q:

INTERCEPTION! Freshman Daniel Thomas picks off the pass. The first INT of his career.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/jw79yz32tx — Auburn Football (@FootballAU) November 26, 2016

(13:38): Auburn’s Carlson kicks a 52-yard FG. Score: 10-6, Alabama.

DANIEL THOMAS! AGAIN! The freshman picks off his second pass of the day and just the second of his career.#WarEagle #IronBowl — Auburn Football (@FootballAU) November 26, 2016

(3:30): Auburn’s Carlson kicks a good 39-yard FG–his third FG of the game. Score: 10-9, Alabama.

(0:16): Alabama’s kicker Adam Griffith kicks a 25 yard FG to bring the score to 13-9, Alabama.

End of the half: Alabama leads Auburn, 13-9

3rd Q:

(9:58): Alabama’s Jalen Hurts carries four yards for a TD. Extra point is good; Alabama leads Auburn 20-9.

Daniel Carlson's 52-yard field goal attempt goes wide left. Alabama will take over at its own 36. #AUBvsBAMA #IronBowl #RollTide — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2016

(5:16): ArDarius Stewart runs for a TD on a 38-yard pass from Jalen Hurts. Score: 27-9, Alabama.

(2:11) Daniel Carlson kicks a good 27 yard field goal. Score: 27-12, ALabama.

3rd Q ends; Alabama leads Auburn 27-12.

4th Q:

(12:46): Alabama’s Adam Griffith makes a 34-yard field goal. Score: 30-12, Alabama.

Alabama defeats the Auburn Tigers 30-12.