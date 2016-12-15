Missing Tuscaloosa woman found dead; man charged with murder

Related Coverage Tuscaloosa parents plead for safe return of daughter missing more than a week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAIT) — UPDATE: According to Captain Gary Hood, the Tuscaloosa Police Department requested homicide investigators to an area near 10368 Beulah Lane in Cottondale on December 21 at 7 p.m. in reference to a deceased person.

They received information that Jennette Brannon had been killed and her body was found in a wooded area near the residence of Richard Sexton, 58. It is reported that Sexton was involved in the death of Brannon.

Investigators located Brannon’s body at the bottom of an embankment near Sexton’s home/ Sexton was interviewed by investigators and a search warrant of his residence of executed.

Based on evidence in Sexton’s home and his statements, investigators charged him with murder. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $75,000 bond.

ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa Police are asking for your help in locating a missing person. Jennette Sims Brannon, 30, white female, is missing from Tuscaloosa.

Brannon is listed at 5’00” and 150 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen on December 2nd around 9 pm. The release from Tuscaloosa Police states she was possibly last seen after December 2nd in Coaling. Her family reported her missing on December 9th.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call the Tuscaloosa Police Department (205) 349-2121.