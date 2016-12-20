Birmingham police investigating after man shot, killed in vehicle near Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a homicide in Birmingham near Legion Field this morning. Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards says a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle after he was ambushed..

“There was one vehicle that pulled in behind the vehicle, and one vehicle that pulled in at another angle — kind of triangulate,” Edwards explained. Multiple shots were fired into the victim’s car from what Edwards says they believe to be a black Chevy pickup truck, wounding and eventually killing him.

“Whoever these people were, they knew the victim,” Edwards said. “This was definitely a targeted incident–not a random act at all.”

Tuesday evening, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Reginald Bailey of Birmingham.

The homicide happened around 11:30 a.m. at 4th Court and 4th St. West, about a block away from Legion Field.

One woman said she saw what happened after the man was shot.

“I saw this man die. He literally died in front of me,” Victoria Parks said. “When I looked out the window, I see smoke and everything coming up because he–when he hit the telephone pole, his whole hood came off his car. That’s how hard he hit the thing.”

Parks said a bunch of people rushed outside to help him after they saw him crash into a utility pole and fire hydrant. When they got to him, they saw he had been shot in the abdomen.

“We was trying to save him and everybody was calling 911. I mean I ain’t gonna say they wasn’t trying to get here, but it just took them too long to get here. Before they came, that man took his last breath, right in front of us,” she recalled.

Rubia Santoyo says she was inside eating lunch when she heard about four or five gunshots ring out. She came outside and saw the car crashed into the power pole.

“I called the cops and I gave them my address so they could know exactly where the location was at, and they took about 10-15 minutes to get here,” she said.

Edwards explained that a fast response is not always possible.

“When your community has been victimized or something is happening in your neighborhood, and you really want the police there in less than a minute–that’s not always a reality,” he said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Birmingham police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.