Gasoline mix-up causes customers to pump diesel instead of unleaded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A gasoline mix-up at a service station in the north Alabama area is causing some customers problems.

CBS affiliate WHNT News 19 investigated after a viewer reported the unleaded gas pumps at the Highway 72 & Memorial Parkway MAPCO station were dispensing diesel fuel. A spokesperson tells WHNT the newly built MAPCO on the south side was affected after a third party mistakenly added diesel fuel to the unleaded pumps.

“MAPCO will take full responsibility and will do everything possible for our Guests to resolve the matter.   Both sites have all fuel lines cleaned and fresh fuel will be available by mid-morning.  Please contact our Customer Service line at 855-469-6272,” MAPCO Director of Marketing for Ruth Picha said.

Picha added MAPCO accepts full financial responsibility for affected customers.

