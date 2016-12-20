Hokes Bluff man arrested in connection to domestic violence

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, a Hokes Bluff man was arrested in connection to domestic violence.

“Timothy James Burris, 38, of Hokes Bluff, was arrested and charged with one count of second degree domestic violence, which is a felony,” investigator VaShaunda Ragland said.

Burris allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old female by grabbing her by the throat and punching her multiple times. The female victim sustained several injuries.

Burris was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

