Jasper police undercover operations nets 21 arrests on felony drug warrants

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — 21 people were arrested in Walker County Monday after a felony drug warrant round up by the Jasper police.

According to Jasper police chief J.C. Poe, the warrants were the result of multiple undercover operations over the past several months. Poe says they moved on their operation ahead of schedule after an increase in drug overdoses within the city.

One search warrant resulted in the seizure of heroin and methamphetamine packaged for individual sales as well as paraphernalia. The operation included the city of Jasper as well as Walker County, and resulted in 21 arrests.

Below are those who were arrested and their charges:

Misty Kerns: Escape 2nd

Britani Brand: Promote Prison Contraband

Darius Howard: 2 counts Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jalissa Maxwell: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Adam Randolpf: Possession of Controlled Substance

Frankie Garner: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bradley Pate: 2 counts Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bryan Turner: Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mitchell Decatur: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Elizabeth Horton, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Paul Cooke: 3 counts Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Willie Hill: Possession of Marijuana 2nd; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; 3 counts Failure to Appear in Court

Tia Sanford: Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jeremy Dees: Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Kenneth Caudle: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Darlene Gordon: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Amos Harris: Failure to Appear; Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Lavonda Robertson: Possession of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear

Latasha Jones: 3 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear