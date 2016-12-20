Former police officer arrested on child pornography charges in St. Clair County

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit have arrested an Ashville man on four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a release from ALEA.

Former Ashville Police Officer, Adam L. Anderson, 37, was booked into the Blount County Jail on the charges, and at this time WIAT is working to attain the suspect’s bond amount.

The unit was assisted by St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this arrest.