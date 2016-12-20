Oxford police looking for suspect who robbed Wells Fargo

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank.

Oxford police say the bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The suspect passed a note demanding money, and did not show a weapon. He fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No employees or customers were harmed.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6 feet tall, mid 20s to early 30s, wearing a dark colored ball cap and gray pullover hoodie. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or your local police. You can call the tip line at 256-835-6122.