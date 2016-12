Related Coverage Off duty police officer shot in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper Police say Roman Higginbotham was taken into custody in connection to the shooting of the off-duty police officer in Walker County.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the High Forest Apartments. Police say Officer Shelby Luttrell was shot twice after an altercation. He is now recovering at UAB Hospital.

Police are still investigating.