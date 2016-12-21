11 grandmothers make up new unit in WV Police Department

(WIAT) — A new unit is now sworn in as part of a West Virginia Police Department and they are not your typical recruits.

The G-Unit is made up of 11 grandmothers in the area, but they are not arresting people or pulling anyone over. Instead, they are carrying out the mission of spreading love and hugs and they understand just how important the mission is.

All 11 women were once victims of elder abuse or domestic violence.

To celebrate the swearing in, the G-Unit had cake, played bingo and decided where to start spreading the hugs.