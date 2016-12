SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A young girl lost her life on Tuesday night after a one-vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to Diana New, the Shelby County coroner.

The coroner believes that Madison McManus, 16, lost control of her vehicle around 12:30 a.m. and struck a tree at the intersection of Stoney Brook Drive and Brook Highland Parkway.

WIAT will bring you more details on the crash as they emerge.