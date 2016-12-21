Avondale residents upset over weeks-long water main break leak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some neighbors in Avondale are upset with Birmingham Water Works after water continues to spill from a pipe in the area.

The water main break is on a service connection for Birmingham. It’s happening on 39th Place South near 7th Court South.

One man says you can feel where the pipe is broken. He says the water has been flowing for about two weeks.

He says the break has been reported several times, but the city has yet to follow up.

CBS42 reached out to Birmingham Water Works to hear their side of the story. After we initially aired the story, they called us back and told us the superintendent is sending someone to check it out.