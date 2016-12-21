Bessemer city leaders honor 6-year-old shot in drive-by shooting

Related Coverage 6-year-old girl shot in back while sleeping in Bessemer home is in serious condition

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Bessemer City Hall Facebook page, Police Chief Nathaniel Rutledge and other city leaders honored the family of the 6-year-old girl who was shot in a drive-by shooting in November.

They presented Alexis Davis’ family with a $500 donation. We are told the donation was made possible through the “Feed the Pig” fund, which is the brainchild of a Bessemer police officer.

Police say Davis was asleep on the couch when someone shot her in the back during a drive-by shooting. According to the city hall’s Facebook page, she is out of the hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.