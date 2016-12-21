Chevron murder suspect to be arraigned on new charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of killing a store clerk in Alabaster is set to appear in court Wednesday to face new charges.

43-year-old Micheal Powell is now charged with obstruction of justice by giving a false name and tampering with physical evidence. That’s in addition to the capital murder charge from October.

Powell is accused of shooting 54-year-old Tracy Algar during a robbery at the Kirkland Chevron on Highway 31 on October 30.

Powell was arrested after police released video of a person of interest. An apartment manager said she recognized him from the video.