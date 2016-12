ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A family’s Christmas will be a bit brighter this year thanks to the people in the Odenville community.

Monday morning, Candy Washington called the Odenville police station asking for food and toys for her grandchildren. Unfortunately, the department had just wrapped up its toy drive for the year, but St. Clair County School came to the rescue.

The staff collected toys to give to Washington’s family just in time for Christmas.