Court records: Principal witnessed corporal punishment that led to child abuse charge

ATALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The defense attorney for the assistant principal of Etowah Middle School is requesting a change to bond restrictions in newly released court documents.

According to the motion to change bond restrictions and request to be heard on Dec. 27, the principal of Etowah Middle School was present during the corporal punishment incident in September that led to Nathan Ayers being charged with child abuse. Ayers’ lawyer says the principal witnessed it and all standard corporal punishment protocol was followed.

Ayers’ attorney also said the Board of Education had investigated the incident, and no action had been taken prior to the arrest warrant and he had remained at the school doing his job.

His attorney says the bond conditions deprive the defendant of his financial livelihood by requesting Ayers have no unsupervised contact with any child under 18 other than his own kids, resulting in him being put on unpaid leave.

The attorney is asking for the sentence mandating no unsupervised contact with children under 18 to be removed from the bond conditions. The judge has approved the request to be heard on Dec. 27.