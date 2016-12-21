Early detection for lung cancer

Jamie_Langley_Web By Published: Updated:
early-detection-for-lung-cancer

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Lung cancer takes more lives each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. Most cases go undetected until it is too late.

The Shelby Diagnostic Center in Alabaster is making it simple for early detection. In December of 2013, the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommended a CT test for adults ages 55 to 77 who have a 30 pack a year smoking history. It’s called Low Dose CT Screening or LDCT.

Cathy Brown from Calera had the procedure and the early stages of lung cancer was detected. Six months later, she has had surgery and is now operating cancer free.

For more information on how to participate or if you qualify, call (205) 620-8017 or speak directly with your primary care provider.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s