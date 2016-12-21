early-detection-for-lung-cancer

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Lung cancer takes more lives each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. Most cases go undetected until it is too late.

The Shelby Diagnostic Center in Alabaster is making it simple for early detection. In December of 2013, the United States Preventative Services Task Force recommended a CT test for adults ages 55 to 77 who have a 30 pack a year smoking history. It’s called Low Dose CT Screening or LDCT.

Cathy Brown from Calera had the procedure and the early stages of lung cancer was detected. Six months later, she has had surgery and is now operating cancer free.

For more information on how to participate or if you qualify, call (205) 620-8017 or speak directly with your primary care provider.