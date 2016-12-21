Suspended Alabama chief justice Roy Moore interviewed for Sessions’ senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley is interviewing potential candidates for U.S. Sen Jeff Sessions, including suspended Alabama chief justice Roy Moore.

President-elect Donald Trump named Sessions to serve as his attorney general earlier in November. Sessions is expected to step down once confirmed.

Bentley is tasked with naming an interim replacement to the Senate seat until an election is held to fill it for the rest of Sessions’ term, which ends in 2020.

Yasamie August with the governor’s office says in addition to Moore, congressman Mo Brooks, Sen. Cam Ward, Sen. Arthur Orr, and Sen. pro tem Del Marsh were also interviewed for Sessions’ seat.

