Two people ejected from vehicles in I-20/59 wreck, most lanes shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on I-59 South, just past the I-20 on ramp is reportedly causing major delays as all lanes are closed except for the one on the far left, according to those at the scene.

The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer and a pickup truck, and two people were ejected from the pickup, according to law enforcement at the scene. Those people were taken to UAB Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The larger vehicle appears to have run through the guardrail, into a crevice. The driver of that vehicle is well, and on the scene of the wreck.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.