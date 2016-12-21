Lawyer says man charged in shooting of off-duty Cordova officer acted in self defense

Related Coverage Suspect in custody in connection to shooting of off duty police officer in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — New details are emerging in the case of a part-time Cordova police officer being shot. As the officer recovers, the man accused of shooting him sits in jail.

Roman Higginbotham is charged with assault, accused of shooting off-duty Cordova Police officer Shelby Luttrell at the High Forest Apartments on Saturday night. His attorney claims that there is more to the story.

Attorney Brett Wadsworth says he admits Higginbotham shot Luttrell, but claims he did so out of self-defense.

“My client told me he felt like he was getting beat up,” Wadsworth said. “He had a permit to carry his gun and felt like he didn’t have any other option, and he just wanted off of him.”

Wadsworth claims that the incident began when Higginbotham was going to see his grandmother at the apartment complex. He ran into some people who were attending the same party as Luttrell, and exchanged words with them. Later, Higginbotham, Luttrell and another man got into an argument outside Higginbotham’s grandmother’s apartment.

At this time, Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe is not taking a stand on the case as the investigation is still underway.

“We are in the process of obtaining statements of everyone involved, and all the evidence will be presented at a preliminary hearing or at grand jury,” Poe said. “They will ultimately decide, the grand jury or district judge, as to the probable cause as it stands up; or also decide if other charges need to be brought.”

Higginbotham is being held on a $75,000 bond.