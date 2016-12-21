LifeSouth facing critical need for O-negative blood ahead of holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With traveling and the holidays ahead, LifeSouth says it is facing a critical need for blood donations.

While donors of all blood types are needed, O-negative supplies have hit an emergency low level. O-negative blood is the most frequently transfused blood type.

That’s why they hosted a blood drive with a special incentive to get people to give blood. The ‘Give from the Heart’ donation drive was held today at the LifeSouth center on west Oxmoor Road.

For everyone who donated blood, LifeSouth is delivering a plush “Bea the bloodhound” stuffed animal to a child at Children’s of Alabama.

“During the holiday season, donations decline because kids are out of school or on vacations. We just want to remind donors it’s the time of year to give the most important gift, and that’s the gift of life,” LifeSouth community development coordinator Leah Ratliff explained.

There is still time to give blood. You can visit the LifeSouth website to find a blood drive near you.