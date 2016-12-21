New hotel coming to downtown Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa is getting another hotel in the downtown area.

The city council approved the Comfort Inn and Suites to be built downtown. The four story 89-room hotel will feature an indoor swimming pool, a market for guests and 92 parking spaces.

The facility will be located in a vacant lot on Jack Warner Parkway across the street from the Bank of Tuscaloosa. City leaders say this will give football fans and travelers another place to stay during the football season.