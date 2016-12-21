South Alabama police officer in critical condition after being shot in head

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A police officer has been shot and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Saraland, Alabama.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The female officer, identified as Jackie Tucker, is a member of the Saraland Police Department. She shot while responding to a domestic call and is in critical condition, but stable.

“He immediately opened fire when the officers arrived, striking one of the police officers in the head. My officer is in critical condition and we ask the community and everyone for their prayers,” said Saraland Police Chief James West about the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Blake Richardson, died from injuries he sustained during the incident.

The shooting occurred on Martha Alleyn Drive in Saraland, which is off Celeste Road near the 15 mile-marker exit on Interstate 65.

It is unknown how the officer was transported, but a Lifeflight helicopter responded to the scene in Saraland. The Lifeflight helicopter responded to the shooting in under 15 minutes.

