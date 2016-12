TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect.

Authorities say a man was caught on surveillance camera stealing several guns from parked cars in several city neighborhoods.

Because of the type of crime, police are warning residents to be careful. In addition, investigator say car break-in crimes are increasing, so you can expect to see more patrol cars around town.

Authorities are asking residents to call the Tuscaloosa police is they see anything suspicious.