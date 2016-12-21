Tuscaloosa man arrested on charges of rape in 1st degree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Teena Richardson, the Department of Human Resources and Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division followed up on a complaint of sexual abuse on a minor on November 1. While investigating, they found probable cause to obtain warrants on Roger Laboric Gladney, 34, of Tuscaloosa.

Roger Gladney surrendered himself to the Tuscaloosa Police Department on December 21 on charges of rape in the first degree, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, child abuse and incest.

Gladney was processed and transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $120,000.