1 dead after shooting on Court I in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Court I at Vinesville Road in Ensley that left one person dead.

Police tell us the man was found in the middle of the street. He died on the scene. Investigators tell us the man got into some sort of altercation with another person at a gas station not too far from where he was found shot to death.

Right now, we don’t know the identity of the person killed, only that police say he’s described as a black man in his early 40’s.

Police tell us they have no suspects at this time.