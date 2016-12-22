7-year-old gets job to buy toys for children

BICKNELL, Ind. (WIAT) — One McDonald’s has a very noticeable worker. Why? He is only 7-years-old!

Trenton Gardner of Bicknell, Indiana is working at McDonald’s so he can buy presents for other children. He wants to donate to Toys for Tots.

The manager says he was so determined to get a job she hired him as an honorary employee, complete with his own apron, name tag and hat. He gets $1 for every table he wipes down.

The McDonald’s also joined Trenton in his efforts by donating toys. On Tuesday, they were able to drop off a truckload of toys.

