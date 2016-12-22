Birmingham PD searching for vehicle that jumped sidewalk, hit 4 people

BIRMINGHAM, Alaa. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that they say jumped the sidewalk and hit four people, seriously injuring one.

The victims were struck near 7th Ave, and police think they were all in their teens but not certain about exact ages. One person was sent to Children’s Hospital, and two were taken to UAB. The other person who was hit walked away.

The car that hit them left the scene. Birmingham police tell us they think it could have been on purpose; the driver allegedly jumped the sidewalk to hit the victims, then drove between two homes and looped around back onto 7th Ave to flee the scene.

Lt. David Rockett says they are searching for an older model blue Ford Explorer, but they don’t have a tag number yet.

WIAT CBS42 has a crew on the scene, and will update this story as it develops. Jamie Ostroff will have a live report on the CBS42 News at 6.