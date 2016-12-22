3 arrested after car chase ends in crash on I-20/59 SB

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Chief Deputy Randy Christian, deputies were called to the 1600 block of Bradford Lane around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a report of a prowler.

It was reported that while a man was walking his dog, he saw a suspicious car pull up to a neighbor’s house. The man walking his dog returned to his home and checked his surveillance system, where video footage showed the suspects walking up to cars and trying to open doors.

Deputies arrived and located the car, but the driver sped off. A chase began that traveled Eastern Valley Road to I-459 South and then on to I-59 North. As the chase went north on I-59, the driver lost control and hit a median barrier near 18th Street in Bessemer. There were no serious injuries.

Three suspects exited the car and attempted to flee on foot, but all three were taken into custody.

Deputies learned that the crashed vehicle had been stolen from a home in Adamsville. They also found items in the car that are believed to have been taken during car break-ins overnight.

The three suspects are adult males from Birmingham. Their names are being withheld pending formal charges.