Fire at Christ Episcopal Church in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A big plume of smoke could be seen on Llyod Nolan Parkway late Thursday morning.

“The smoke was coming out the top of the roof and stuff and the side of the building. It was kind of sad,” said Church member Edwina Murray.

Fairfield fire Chief Kevin Sutton said there was damage the kitchen area and meeting room.

“The kitchen was just built and everything brand new in the kitchen,” said Murray.

“This is where we get together and share, there is good fun and good food to eat,” said church member Ruthie Thomas.

The church had plans for a big Christmas meal in the meeting area. They still plan to have it but now in a different part of the church. The sanctuary were services are held were not damaged.

“I think god that they did stop it from going to the next building and the next building,” said Thomas.

Sutton said they are looking around the kitchen area for the point of origin.