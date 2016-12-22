One Class at a Time: Snow Rogers Elementary School

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s teachers like Ms. Stephanie Branum that make giving away the One Class at a Time grant so special.

Branum exuded pure joy when our team surprised her on “Funny Christmas Sweater Day” last week. She was no doubt excited to win, but also for her students who will reap the rewards. She plans to upgrade her classroom computers.

“It is something that had to be done! We just don’t have the funds available here,” said Branum.

Instead of thinking about spending big, Ms. Branum is looking to spend efficiently.

“There is a thing called a Chrome Box. You take the monitors and the keyboards, but you kind of do away with the hard drives, and then a box can hook to several computers. So we can reuse some of the tech we have that is still working. I’m going to see where I can stretch the money out to make it go further because there are a lot of kids here we want to make sure have access to it,” Branum said.

Branum says she genuinely loves her students.

“I have the best students. Even when they are discouraged, they don’t quit. That’s what makes it easy to get up in the morning and come see them,” said Branum.

To apply for a Once Class at a Time grant, simply click here: http://wiat.com/one-class-at-a-time/. The application process takes about 20 minutes to complete.