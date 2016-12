WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are asking for your help to locate a missing girl.

Winfield police say 14-year-old Alexis Busha was last seen just down the road from her home on County Road 173 at 5 a.m. this morning wearing a black or blue Patagonia jacket, light colored pants, and a white t-shirt.

They are asking everyone to share this information, and if anyone knows where she is, to call the Winfield Police Dept at (205)-487-4333 or contact Chief Brett Burleson at (205)395-1057.