protecting-your-electronics-during-the-holidays

(WIAT) — As you unwrap those expensive electronics under the Christmas tree this year, you may want to keep an eye on the numbers on the back on them.

Police say it’s important to keep track of serial numbers and take picture of the electronics. If they’re stolen, it’s easier for police to track them down. Some insurance companies also require you have that information, so they can reimburse you for the stolen items.

We spoke to a women who says she learned her lesson the hard way after failing to have that information on hand before someone broke into her home. She says she lost hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Insurance providers say it’s also a good idea to have any jewelry you own appraised to make sure you can recoup the total value of those items.