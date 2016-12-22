Shipping packages in time for Christmas

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — We are just three days away from Christmas! That means last minute pushes for shopping, travel and shipping packages.

You still have time to make sure the presents make it under the tree, but it is going to cost you.

Fedex, UPS, Amazon and the Postal Service all say you can still get your gifts in time for Christmas, but waiting until the last minute gets more and more expensive because think of it as buying a plane ticket for your package.

Tom Appleby, Store Manager Homewood UPS Store, said, “When you get into about Thursday and Friday, trying to get something by way of out of the state is going to be very difficult to do unless you do it by air. And even then you may be a little iffy depending on where it is going. If it is going to California, it’s going to be very tough to get it there before Christmas time.”