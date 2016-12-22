Shipping packages in time for Christmas

SARAH CANTEY By Published:
shipping-in-time-for-christmas

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — We are just three days away from Christmas! That means last minute pushes for shopping, travel and shipping packages.

You still have time to make sure the presents make it under the tree, but it is going to cost you.

Fedex, UPS, Amazon and the Postal Service all say you can still get your gifts in time for Christmas, but waiting until the last minute gets more and more expensive because think of it as buying a plane ticket for your package.

Tom Appleby, Store Manager Homewood UPS Store, said, “When you get into about Thursday and Friday, trying to get something by way of out of the state is going to be very difficult to do unless you do it by air. And even then you may be a little iffy depending on where it is going. If it is going to California, it’s going to be very tough to get it there before Christmas time.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s