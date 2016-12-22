Social media reunites Chilton County family with missing dog in ‘Christmas miracle’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County family will be reunited for Christmas, thanks to social media and a man who decided to give up the dog he had adopted, to make two young girls happy for the holidays.

One-year-old lab mix Buster went missing from his Clanton backyard in early November. His owners, Brandon and Jennifer Till, went searching for him, hoping to find him in time for the holidays for their two young daughters.

“It seemed like every time I was getting close, he’d get further away, and man, it’s scary,” said Brandon Till.

Unbeknownst to the family, Buster had been taken to the Chilton County Humane Society. However, crowded conditions and a severe budget crunch led the Greater Birmingham Humane Society to reach out, taking in several animals to lighten the load. That included Buster. Just last Friday, Buster was adopted by a Birmingham man.

Meanwhile, the Tills were still looking for their dog. A friend posted Buster’s pictures on Facebook, hoping to get the word out. The Tills found out Buster had been taken to the Chilton County Humane Society, then Birmingham. When they went to look at the shelter, though, Buster was gone. They found out he had already been adopted.

Then the miracle happened. Buster’s new owner saw the Facebook post. By that time, it had been shared nearly 3,000 times. He sent the Tills a message.

“He said, ‘Man, you don’t have to say nothing. He said, I read your story and he’d be glad to give Buster back to my girls,'” said Brandon Till.

On Thursday night, the family drove up to Birmingham to take Buster home.

“We’ve been blessed so much. It’s just another blessing,” Till said.