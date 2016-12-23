18-wheeler crashes into building in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Early Friday morning an 18-wheeler crashed into the DaVita Dialysis building on 3rd Avenue S and 22nd Street S.

The accident is currently blocking the intersection. Cleanup will likely take some time this morning so if you travel through the area you are advised to find an alternate route.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We will continue to monitor this developing story and bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

