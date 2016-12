BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at the Wildwood Crossings apartment complex just off of Lakeshore Drive. Officers say a man is recovering after being shot in his car outside one of the buildings.

The man says someone approached his vehicle and opened fire, shooting him in the arm.

Police say the man does not live at the complex.

At this time, they are not sure if it was a robbery attempt.