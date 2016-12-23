Expect major delays on Old Springville Road in Clay Chalkville area

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — There are major delays after a fatal crash earlier Friday afternoon had Old Springville Road at Paradise Valley shut down.

Now, around 5:30 p.m., Center Point Fire Department is responding to a call of a vehicle hitting a gas main at Old Springville and Brewer. One of their trucks has responded. They don’t think anyone is injured. The gas has been shut off, and Alagasco is working to repair it now.

The area is extremely backed up from the previous accident.

To avoid major delays take Roebuck or Trussville exit at US-11. Take US-11 to Highway 75. Take Highway 75 to Bud Holmes Rd and that will take us to Old Springville Rd past the road closure.

