One person killed in head-on crash on Old Springville Road

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a SUV crashed head-on into a truck on Old Springville Road at Paradise Valley in Clay.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a wreck to find an SUV on fire with a person still inside.

Witnesses tell officials the SUV was speeding and driving recklessly when it sideswiped a pickup truck, then collided head on with a Barber’s delivery truck and burst into flames The driver of the SUV was not able to escape.

We spoke to the driver of the pickup truck. He told us what happened in the moments after the crash.

“Once I got to a point where I thought that I was ok, I tried to get out. I’m not trying to be hero here or anything. I got out of the passenger side of my vehicle and thought maybe I could help with him once I realized he had a fire going on,” Michael Landmon recalled. “I was told by a couple that had already stopped that we couldn’t help him. There wasn’t anything we could do with him. And they were afraid there was going to be an explosion.”

Neither Landmon or the driver of the Barber’s truck were injured.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Old Springville Road was closed at Paradise Valley, but people in the area report traffic starting to flow again. Expect delays all the way to Chalkville Mtn Rd.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family.