Former Alabama Labor, Revenue commissioner Tom Surtees dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tom Surtees, who served both as Alabama’s Revenue and Labor commissioner, has died.

The governor’s office says Surtees died Friday after fighting cancer. He was 66.

Surtees was appointed head of the Revenue Department in 2004 by then-Gov. Bob Riley. He later became commissioner of the Department of Industrial Relations, which became the Department of Labor in 2012.

Surtees retired from the state in 2014. Gov. Robert Bentley is calling him a leader and a dedicated public servant.

Surtees is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cecilia Woods Surtees, and two adult children.

